Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 274,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 57,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Stria Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stria Lithium
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.