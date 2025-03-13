Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 274,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 57,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

