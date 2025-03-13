Aditxt Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-250 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

Aditxt Trading Down 41.2 %

NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,449,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,025,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Aditxt has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.