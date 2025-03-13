Aditxt Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-250 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.
Aditxt Trading Down 41.2 %
NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 117,449,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,025,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Aditxt has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $218.00.
Aditxt Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aditxt
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.