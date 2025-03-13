Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.97 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 119000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Checkit Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.63. The stock has a market cap of £13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.35.

About Checkit

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

