ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 18697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $661.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

