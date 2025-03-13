Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.13 and last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 5960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.82.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$760.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

