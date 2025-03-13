Farmmi Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

Farmmi Stock Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.