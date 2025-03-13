TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.27). 230,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 209,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.28).
TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £12.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.
TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported GBX (9.40) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 654.05%. Analysts expect that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile
TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TheWorks.co.uk
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.