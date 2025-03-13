Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 248800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.