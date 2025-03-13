Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.87). 3,194,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,844,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.80).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

