PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 93,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

