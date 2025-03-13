Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 38.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded down 38.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.46. 9,804,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 840% from the average session volume of 1,043,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 38.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$412.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

