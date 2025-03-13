Critical Analysis: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) vs. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -25.55% -129.86% -23.63%

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A IM Cannabis $51.39 million 0.08 -$7.04 million ($3.41) -0.53

This table compares Hero Technologies and IM Cannabis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

