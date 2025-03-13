Farmmi Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,929,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,625. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Farmmi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.