Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.44. Approximately 2,119,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,711,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

