Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
ARCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 2,599,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,473. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
