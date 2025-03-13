Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,107,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,018 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.74.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
