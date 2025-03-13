Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,107,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,005,018 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.