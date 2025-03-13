Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein bought 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 436,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,605.36. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Bartlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Robert Bartlein acquired 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Bartlein acquired 1,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. The stock has a market cap of $337.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 292,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CWBC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

