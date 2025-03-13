The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Director Elisabeth B. Donohue Sells 3,539 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $74,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,160. This trade represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,626,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

