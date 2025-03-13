Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 437917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

