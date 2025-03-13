Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 563569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

AMTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $2,178,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

