Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $4,233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan M. Tisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 761,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $9,330,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

