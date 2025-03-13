YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA APLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 51,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.04.
About YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.