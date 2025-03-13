YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA APLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 51,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.04.

Get YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.