Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3153 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 179.1% increase from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 10,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

