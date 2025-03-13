Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3153 per share by the transportation company on Monday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a 179.1% increase from Cathay Pacific Airways’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 10,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay Pacific Airways
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.