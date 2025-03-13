Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.8 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

