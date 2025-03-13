Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.19 and last traded at $79.37. 3,512,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,714,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $297,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 598,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

