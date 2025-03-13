Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 104.4% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

THW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 77,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,224. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

