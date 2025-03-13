Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2953 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 37.0% increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
QQQY stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 62,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $50.07.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.