Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 50.0% increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 363,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.