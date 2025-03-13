Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
ASGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
