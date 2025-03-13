Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ASGI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hunersen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.