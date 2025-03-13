SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,007,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,252 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 106,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 92,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

