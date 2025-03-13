CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $327.50 and last traded at $330.70. 2,464,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,923,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.86.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

