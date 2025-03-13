Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 2,068,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,259,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

