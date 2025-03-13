Critical Review: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) vs. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gulfport Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.53%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Canadian Natural Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 30.78 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -24.18 Canadian Natural Resources $41.51 billion 1.45 $6.10 billion $2.08 13.80

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.