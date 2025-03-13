C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) dropped 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
