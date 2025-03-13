Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 571,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

