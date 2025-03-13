Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,748.39 ($22.67) and last traded at GBX 1,750.72 ($22.70), with a volume of 64882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,792 ($23.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,900.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,988.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,875 ($24.32) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($102,734.73). 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

