Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.55). 7,705,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 3,529,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kier Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kier Group

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 16,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($26,016.47). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

