PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.0 million-$507.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.1 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
PD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
