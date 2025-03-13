Cytosorbents (CTSO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2025 – Cytosorbents is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Cytosorbents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Cytosorbents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

