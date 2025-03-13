Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 60,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.