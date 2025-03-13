Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 812889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,990 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $15,982,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 477,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 465,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

