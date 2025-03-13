Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 351,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 155,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

