Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 293,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Insider Transactions at Kingstone Companies

In other news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $165,893.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,874.12. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

