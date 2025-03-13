Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 65,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Joint has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

