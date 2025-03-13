Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.0 %

Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 24,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,694. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $579.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair cut shares of Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

