Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.73 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 2794102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

Specifically, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Datadog Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.49, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after buying an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

