Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Origin Materials had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 229.52%. Origin Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ORGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 783,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,693. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $41,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,602.20. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 47,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $51,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,167.80. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,525 shares of company stock worth $199,645. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

