Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 13th total of 638,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kindly MD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kindly MD in the third quarter worth about $736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kindly MD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindly MD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Kindly MD Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KDLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 64,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,362. Kindly MD has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Kindly MD Company Profile

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

