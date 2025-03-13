MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the February 13th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 40,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,509. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

