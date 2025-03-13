MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the February 13th total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 40,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,509. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
