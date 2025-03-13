Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 148,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Minnova Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.